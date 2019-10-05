Australia romp to victory over Uruguay to go top of Pool D

OITA, Japan, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia ran in seven tries

as they romped to a 45-10 bonus point victory over Uruguay in

Rugby World Cup Pool D on Saturday despite their problems with

high tackles resurfacing at Oita Stadium.

Forwards Adam Coleman and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto both served

10 minutes in the sin-bin in a forgettable first half for the

twice world champions but the win they needed to move to the top

of the pool never looked in doubt.

Teenager Jordan Petaia scored a try on his test debut,

centre Tevita Kuridrani and winger Dane Haylett-Petty both

crossed twice with prop James Slipper and scrumhalf Will Genia

also grabbing five-pointers.

Uruguay, who upset Fiji earlier in the tournament, scored a

late consolation try through number eight Manuel Diana and will

take heart from not conceding as many points as they did in the

2015 World Cup, when they lost 65-3 to the Wallabies.



(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Amlan

Chakraborty)



OITA, Japan, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia ran in seven tries

as they romped to a 45-10 bonus point victory over Uruguay in

Rugby World Cup Pool D on Saturday despite their problems with

high tackles resurfacing at Oita Stadium.

Forwards Adam Coleman and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto both served

10 minutes in the sin-bin in a forgettable first half for the

twice world champions but the win they needed to move to the top

of the pool never looked in doubt.

Teenager Jordan Petaia scored a try on his test debut,

centre Tevita Kuridrani and winger Dane Haylett-Petty both

crossed twice with prop James Slipper and scrumhalf Will Genia

also grabbing five-pointers.

Uruguay, who upset Fiji earlier in the tournament, scored a

late consolation try through number eight Manuel Diana and will

take heart from not conceding as many points as they did in the

2015 World Cup, when they lost 65-3 to the Wallabies.



(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Amlan

Chakraborty)

