Australia romp to victory over Uruguay to go top of Pool D
OITA, Japan, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia ran in seven tries as they romped to a 45-10 bonus point victory over Uruguay in Rugby World Cup Pool D on Saturday despite their problems with high tackles resurfacing at Oita Stadium.
OITA, Japan, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia ran in seven tries
as they romped to a 45-10 bonus point victory over Uruguay in
Rugby World Cup Pool D on Saturday despite their problems with
high tackles resurfacing at Oita Stadium.
Forwards Adam Coleman and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto both served
10 minutes in the sin-bin in a forgettable first half for the
twice world champions but the win they needed to move to the top
of the pool never looked in doubt.
Teenager Jordan Petaia scored a try on his test debut,
centre Tevita Kuridrani and winger Dane Haylett-Petty both
crossed twice with prop James Slipper and scrumhalf Will Genia
also grabbing five-pointers.
Uruguay, who upset Fiji earlier in the tournament, scored a
late consolation try through number eight Manuel Diana and will
take heart from not conceding as many points as they did in the
2015 World Cup, when they lost 65-3 to the Wallabies.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)
