The agreement, which needs sign-off from the SANZAAR partnership, is worth A$100 million ($72.87 million) for the first three years, Rugby Australia said in a statement.

It will provide free-to-air coverage of one Super Rugby AU match a week on television, with the other matches and games from New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa on the company's streaming platform Stan behind a paywall.

Rugby Ex-Wallabies prop Palmer says he is humbled by support after coming out as gay 17 HOURS AGO

The platform will also stream international matches featuring the men's Wallabies and women's Wallaroos with selected games made available on free-to-air. ($1 = 1.3723 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Rugby The Wright stuff: Wallaby winger savours dream debut 17 HOURS AGO