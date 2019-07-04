Australia squad for South Africa tour

By Reuters

1 hour ago

MELBOURNE, July 4 (Reuters) - Australia coach Michael Cheika has named the following squad for their Rugby Championship opener against South Africa:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga’a, Michael Hooper (capt), Luke Jones, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Liam Wright

Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, Jack Maddocks, Joe Powell, Matt Toomua, Nic White

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

