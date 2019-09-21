Australia weather Fijian storm to win World Cup opener

Tries from Peceli Yato and Waisea Nayacalevu helped the Fijians to a 21-12 lead just after the break as a misfiring Australia struggled to turn possession into points and looked to be heading for one of the great World Cup shocks.

However, the Wallabies seemed to sense the danger and suddenly found another gear, hooker Tolu Latu barging over twice in quick succession from driving mauls before Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete also went over to put the game away.

Australia, who also opened their 2015 World Cup campaign by beating Fiji in Cardiff, next play Wales in Tokyo on Sept. 29 while Fiji meet Uruguay on Wednesday.