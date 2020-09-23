The Australian airline has been seeking significant cost savings across the board as it battles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and said it had reviewed five key sports sponsorships.

"While we're dealing with this crisis and its aftermath, the cash cost of our sponsorships has to be zero," Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rugby Australia's interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said it was a "disappointing" decision but that his organisation accepted it given the financial stress the airline industry is facing. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

