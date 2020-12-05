Georgia - Fiji

Follow the Autumn Nations Cup live Rugby match between Georgia and Fiji with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 5 December 2020.





Catch the latest Georgia and Fiji news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Georgia and Fiji. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

