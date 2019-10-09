Backline shines as Argentina beat U.S. to go out with a bang
KUMAGAYA, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's backline cut loose for the first time at the Rugby World Cup as the Pumas closed a disappointing Pool C campaign with a 47-17 bonus point victory over the United States at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Wednesday.
KUMAGAYA, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's backline cut
loose for the first time at the Rugby World Cup as the Pumas
closed a disappointing Pool C campaign with a 47-17 bonus point
victory over the United States at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on
Wednesday.
Nicolas Sanchez, dropped for the crucial loss against
England last weekend, scored the first of Argentina's seven
tries and pulled the strings from flyhalf as the twice
semi-finalists went out of the tournament with a bang.
Joaquin Tuculet and Juan Cruz Mallia both scored two tries,
while their fellow backs Jeronimo de La Fuente and Gonzalo
Martin Bertranou also crossed in a win that assured the Pumas of
third place in the pool and a spot at the 2023 World Cup.
The winless Eagles were unable to produce the disciplined
performance coach Gary Gold wanted from them but will take some
solace from two tries for skipper Blaine Scully and another from
Paul Lasike.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Sudipto
Ganguly)
