Barrett brothers star as nine-try All Blacks maul Canada

OITA, Japan, Oct 2 (Reuters) - All three Barrett brothers

got on the scoresheet as reigning champions New Zealand stormed

to their second victory of the Rugby World Cup with a 63-0 bonus

point mauling of Canada at Oita Stadium on Wednesday.

The All Blacks defied the humid conditions to cross four

times in the first half and added five more after the break to

move into second place behind Italy in Pool B with matches

against Namibia and the Italians to come.

Although a long way from their record World Cup win - a

145-17 thrashing of Japan in 2007 - it was only the second time

New Zealand had shut out an opponent at the World Cup after

their 40-0 defeat of Scotland in 2007.

Winger Jordie and his fullback brother Beauden crossed in

the first half with the third sibling, lock Scott, scoring his

try after the break as the Barretts became the first trio of

brothers to play for New Zealand at a World Cup.



(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by ...)



