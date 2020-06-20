Rugby

Barrett gives Blues breathing room to beat Chiefs

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Beauden Barrett slotted a drop goal shortly after he moved into flyhalf to spark a final quarter resurgence by the Auckland Blues that carried them to a 24-12 win over the Waikato Chiefs in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition on Saturday.

Barrett, who started the game at fullback, replaced Otere Black in the pivotal position with about 20 minutes remaining and put over the drop goal four minutes later to give his side a 16-12 lead.

He then added a 69th minute penalty and winger Mark Telea finished off the best movement of the match three minutes after that to cap the 11-point burst that gave the Blues enough room to clinch victory.

Rugby

Brumbies to welcome small crowd in Australia reboot

YESTERDAY AT 08:19

Damian McKenzie slotted four penalties for the Chiefs.

The Blues had not won in Hamilton since 2011 and have now won their last six games, including a 30-20 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in their first game of the new competition last week.

The constant rain swirling around Waikato Stadium and players still struggling with stricter rule interpretations by the referees ensured the game never really rose to a level of spectacle for the crowd of more than 20,000.

Both sides struggled with their handling, while referee Ben O'Keeffe was forced to issue more than 20 penalties, which led the players to get increasingly frustrated as the game wore on.

O'Keeffe also issued a yellow card to Blues loose forward Dalton Papali'i on the stroke of halftime, while he had to issue the Chiefs with a team warning as the penalties mounted in the second half.

Super Rugby Aotearoa was the first professional rugby union competition to resume following the COVID-19 shutdowns and involves just the five New Zealand teams.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 08:05
Rugby

Whitelock back but not leading Crusaders against Hurricanes

YESTERDAY AT 05:42
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Brumbies to welcome small crowd in Australia reboot

YESTERDAY AT 08:19
Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

YESTERDAY AT 08:05
Rugby

Whitelock back but not leading Crusaders against Hurricanes

YESTERDAY AT 05:42
Rugby

RFU to review 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' chant over slavery links

YESTERDAY AT 18:58

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

YESTERDAY AT 08:11
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Alonso wants to give McLaren time

14/09/2017 AT 11:32
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
Premier League

Dele Alli: I’m not going to stop being aggressive

28/03/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleBrumbies to welcome small crowd in Australia reboot
Next articleA red-tinted look at the year of Liverpool's last title triumph - 1990