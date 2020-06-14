Rugby

Biarritz sign former Wallaby Speight from Queensland Reds

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French Pro D2 (second division) team Biarritz Olympique have signed former Australia international Henry Speight from the Queensland Reds on a three-year deal.

"Biarritz Olympique have a great rugby history. They have been respectful during this process and we are pleased that Henry and his family will get the opportunity to spend the next three years in France,” Queensland Rugby Union CEO David Hanham said in a statement.

Winger Speight, 32, won 19 caps for Australia from 2014-17.

"My family and I are unbelievably grateful that, from the Board down, our request was dealt with respect and that the organisation was ultimately sympathetic to the opportunity that lies in front of us," said Speight, who played 12 games for Irish side Ulster in 2018. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

