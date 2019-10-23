Big hearted de Klerk stands by Springbok aerial assault

By Nick Mulvenney

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Faf de Klerk would make an

unlikely Spiderman with his distinctive mane of blonde hair but

the South Africa scrumhalf does share one trait with the

fictional superhero as a small man who packs a big punch.

In a team not short of crunching tacklers, the effervescent

halfback, who stands 5ft 6in (1.72m) tall, has produced big hit

after big hit at the World Cup as the Springboks have worked

their way to Sunday's semi-final against Wales.

"There's no doubt that a big hit from any player gets

everyone excited," South Africa loose forward Francois Louw said

on Wednesday.

"And a guy like Faf is really good at it, he picks his

moments, he drifts behind the line then rabbits out and makes

big spot tackles, usually on the forwards, which is quite

impressive for a little guy. He's got a big heart."

For de Klerk, the fact that he and slightly smaller winger

Cheslin Kolbe (1.71m) have become integral parts of the South

Africa team is a matter of great pride and, he hopes, an

inspiration to youngsters.

"Cheslin has been amazing for us ... it's great to see and

it gives confidence to a lot of kids who might shy away because

of their size," he said.

"If you have heart and you are willing to work hard you can

reach your dreams. That's sometimes what I play for, to inspire

people, especially young kids."

One aspect of de Klerk's game that was more problematic for

Springbok fans desperate to see their backline unleashed was the

frequency with which he went to the box kick in last weekend's

quarter-final victory over Japan.

De Klerk conceded that South Africa do kick a lot but he did

not see that changing much in Yokohama on Sunday against a Welsh

side similarly fond of putting boot to ball.

"We did kick a lot in the air and Japan managed to contain

our aerial battle but we managed to get so much yardage," he

said.

"I think it was a very positive outcome on that. We gave

them possession but they rarely managed to do anything with it.

"It's all about seeing the space. I feel our wings have come

so far these last two years and are competing so well in the

air.

"They have got some good wingers (too) so I think it's going

to be a massive battle in the air."

De Klerk is becoming a bit of a cult hero in Japan and

further afield with his ability to spin the ball on his finger

in particular attracting plenty of new fans.

His dedication to kicking from hand has also inspired plenty

of less adulatory comment online but one play on the Afrikaans

word for kick (skop) and spider (spinnekop) particularly caught

his fancy.

"There's a nice funny picture where it says I can spin a

ball and kick so is that a spinnekop?" he said.



(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Richard Pullin)

