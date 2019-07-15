Bok blow as wing Dyantyi ruled out of Rugby Championship opener

Dyantyi will see a specialist later on Monday to discuss a rehabilitation plan, after which a timeframe for a return to action will be known, but it seems likely he will also miss the trip to Wellington to meet New Zealand on July 27.

No replacement will be named for the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year as there is sufficient cover in the squad, according to a statement from the Boks.

Dyantyi made his international debut last year and scored six tries in 13 tests, including a brace in Wellington to help South Africa to a famous win over world champions.

Other options on the wing for coach Rassie Erasmus at the weekend include Cheslin Kolbe, Dillyn Leyds, Makazole Mapimpi and S'busiso Nkosi. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra)