Boks call on uncapped front-row duo for Argentina Test

In addition to hooker Ntubeni and prop Louw, loose forward Marco van Staden and utility back Dillyn Leyds have also re-joined the squad after they were left out for the away Rugby Championship matches against New Zealand and Argentina.

Erasmus announced on Monday that captain Siya Kolisi would also return from injury for the Test in Pretoria, which is the penultimate match for the Springboks before they start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Yokohama on Sept. 21.

The Boks claimed the 2019 Rugby Championship title with a 46-13 win over Argentina in Salta on Saturday, which followed victory over Australia in Johannesburg and a draw with New Zealand in Wellington.

Erasmus will name his team for the Argentina test on Wednesday. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)