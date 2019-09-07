Bridge scores four tries as All Blacks thrash Tonga

The All Blacks ran in 14 tries, including one from Bridge just seven seconds into the second half when he caught the kickoff from debutant flyhalf Josh Ioane and ran 40 metres untouched.

Ben Smith, playing in his preferred fullback role, and Ryan Crotty each scored two tries, while Sevu Reece, Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, captain Kieran Read, Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara all crossed for the world champions.

Captain Siale Piutau crossed in the 77th minute for a consolation try for Tonga, who head to Sapporo for their clash with 2003 champions England in Pool C on Sept. 22.

New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Pool B in Yokohama on Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)