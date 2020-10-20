Wasps, who thrashed Bristol 47-24 in the semi-final earlier this month, have recorded 11 COVID-19 positives in two rounds of testing since last week and their participation in Saturday's final against Exeter Chiefs is in doubt.

"We absolutely believe that Wasps and Exeter should be contesting this final and thoroughly deserve to," Lam said in a statement https://www.bristolbearsrugby.com/news/statement-gallagher-premiership-final.

"We ourselves have been put in a situation where, it's not ideal, but everything with COVID isn't ideal ... We were hopeful, and still are, that Wasps will get through."

Lam said that Bristol, who won their first European trophy by beating Toulon in the Challenge Cup final last week, had put their celebrations on hold with a decision on the Premiership final expected by Wednesday.

Bristol's squad will be tested later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

