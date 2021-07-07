While Covid continues to disrupt the British & Irish Lions Tour of South Africa; back home supporters are being encouraged to get involved in the UK's biggest ever treasure hunt.

Normally a Lions tour would be awash with supporters from England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales – a red sea of patriotism attempting to cheer Warren Gatland's men to victory against the world champions in their own backyard.

With Lions fans confined to pubs, bars, rugby clubs and sofas – Land Rover have designed 'A Lions Adventure' digital treasure hunt that will allow fans to connect with the Tour despite not being able to travel, with over 1000 UK locations having been tagged, allowing fans to unlock exclusive prizes and experiences.

For its seventh Tour, Land Rover will be delivering a unique content series, featuring an array of ambassadors to help tell the story of the Lions Adventure for fans at home. In doing so, Land Rover aims to inspire rugby fans to embrace their own adventure on home soil.

World Cup winner Will Greenwood - who earned two Test caps during the Lions' Tour to New Zealand in 2005 - is one of several former Lions to get behind a digital treasure hunt aimed at keeping supporters engaged, which he believes is crucial to the squad's hopes of a series win.

"Fans are everything - regardless of what sport we're talking about," said Greenwood, who featured six times in England's victorious 2003 World Cup campaign.

"I support England in every sport, and I'm a devout Manchester City fan in the football. I remember the scenes when Sergio Aguero scored that tile-clinching goal against QPR in 2012 - moments like that are what sport is all about!

"A British & Irish Lions tour is more than just a rugby thing. It's not even just a sport thing - it's just a huge event full stop. People will be watching from all corners of the UK, and lots of people would have been saving money to go out to South Africa but now can't.

"That means the broadcasters and the sponsors need to do everything they can to bring the Tour alive, and provide all the information they can. I think the Lions Adventure campaign is a fantastic platform to help do that, and within that the digital treasure hunt should be a lot of fun."

To help connect the rugby community, Land Rover will also be running a Lions Adventure digital treasure hunt.

Following the success of Land Rover's Outspiration Hunt, over 1000 UK locations have been tagged with digital Lions. Land Rover and Lions prizes and experiences are available to be won, encouraging fans to go on their own adventure during the Lions Tour.

Commenting on its Lions Adventure campaign, Land Rover ambassador Lawrence Dallaglio, said: "Land Rover shares and understands the values that sit at the heart of rugby. These values are typified by the British & Irish Lions Tour; teamwork, togetherness and respect.

"Fans may not be able to travel to South Africa this summer, but to be able to inspire and connect the rugby community who will be supporting from home, through the Lions Adventure activity is incredibly important to Land Rover.

"Land Rover is proud to create engaging content and experiences that resonate with a rugby audience, and to be able to find ways to translate this into a Lions Tour context is something we hope fans will be excited to be part of."

Land Rover has a heritage in rugby, with nearly two decades of support for rugby at all levels of the game.

In the UK, Land Rover is the Official Vehicle Partner of Premiership Rugby, Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff Blues. Globally, Land Rover has supported three Rugby World Cup tournaments, the last being Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, as well as seven British & Irish Lions Tours.

Complemented by partnerships that include the Springboks and the Wallabies, Land Rover has a global association with the sport.

To be part of Land Rover's Lions Adventure, visit www.lionsadventure.com and follow the adventure on Twitter @LandRoverRugby #LionsAdventure

