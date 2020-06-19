Rugby

Brumbies to welcome small crowd in Australia reboot

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - The ACT Brumbies have been given the green light for a crowd of up to 1,500 spectators at their Canberra Stadium when professional rugby returns to Australia in July after a four-month pause because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brumbies will host the Melbourne Rebels on July 4 on the opening weekend of the domestic Super Rugby AU competition.

"We’re really happy that we will be able to have some of our members at our first game," Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson said in a statement. "We’re hopeful we will be able to have more of our members and supporters at games throughout the season."

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO

The Brumbies said they expect crowd limits to be eased further before their second home match against the Queensland Reds on Aug. 1, pending approval from authorities, but gave no detail on specific arrangements to ensure social distancing.

Rugby union will be Australia's third major winter sport to resume, following rugby league and Australian Rules football's return to action in recent weeks.

Games have been played at empty stadiums because of social distancing restrictions, but about 2,000 fans were allowed into the Adelaide Oval last Saturday to watch the Australian Football League derby between the Adelaide Crows and Port Power.

The northeastern state of Queensland is allowing crowds of up to 2,000 into stadiums to watch National Rugby League (NRL) games from this weekend on a trial basis.

In a further easing of restrictions, the NRL said on Friday that it would allow clubs to host matches at their usual home stadiums from July, having been previously confined to sanctioned venues under strict biosecurity protocols.

"This is an outstanding outcome for our clubs, our players and importantly our fans who have been so loyal, and patient, throughout this crisis," NRL chairman Peter V'landys said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom Editing by David Goodman )

Rugby

Whitelock back but not leading Crusaders against Hurricanes

3 HOURS AGO
Rugby

RFU to review 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' chant over slavery links

14 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Super Rugby Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO
Rugby

Whitelock back but not leading Crusaders against Hurricanes

3 HOURS AGO
Rugby

RFU to review 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' chant over slavery links

14 HOURS AGO
Rugby

PRO14 targets Aug. 22 return with shortened season

21 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleSuper Rugby Fixtures