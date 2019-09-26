Canada coach rues lost opportunities against Italy

By Greg Stutchbury

FUKUOKA, Japan, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A dropped ball by

replacement flanker Matt Heaton with the line gaping did not

cost Canada victory against Italy in their Rugby World Cup Pool

B match on Thursday but it could have changed the game's

momentum, coach Kingsley Jones said.

Heaton only had to catch the ball and flop over the line

after his captain Tyler Ardron had burst clear to set up what

should have been their opening try and reduce the score to 17-7

after the Italians had started strongly.

Instead the Italians reached halftime 17-0 up at Fukuoka

Hakatanomori Stadium and kicked on to run out 48-7 winners,

going top of a pool that includes heavyweights New Zealand and

South Africa.

"I thought we just didn't finish our opportunities," Jones

told reporters. "If we had taken a gift under the posts then

that changes the shape of the game, not just the scoreboard, but

unfortunately we didn't take those chances."

Heaton's gaffe was not the only mistake made by the North

Americans in a 20-minute first-half spell, missing two other

clear-cut chances to score as DTH van der Merwe created space

down the left wing, and when the Canadians wasted a three-on-one

chance the momentum swung back to the Italians who duly

capitalised.

A positive Jones, however, stressed his side had

occasionally ripped the Six Nations side apart and they could

take confidence from that going into their matches against the

All Blacks and Springboks.

"Full credit to the players for creating those

opportunities, because we have something to build on there,"

Jones said. "We left a lot of points out there and I think the

scoreboard flattered Italy a little bit."

Ardron added that it had been "pretty frustrating" to create

so many opportunities against a tier one nation and not finish

them off.

"It is something we have battled with for years and years

and we're not happy with it," Ardron said. "It's something that

we have to review and work on.

"I think we're getting better. We're chasing it and hoping

to get there, but if we can get guys playing rugby regularly

then they'll finish things like that off.

"It's a game of 1% at this level."







(Editing by Tony Lawrence)

