Canada squad for the Rugby World Cup

Canada open their Pool B campaign against Italy in Fukuoka on Sept. 26 before meeting world champions New Zealand, South Africa and finishing against Namibia on Oct. 13.

Backs - Nick Blevins, Andrew Coe, Jeff Hassler, Ciaran Hearn, Ben LeSage, Phil Mack, Jamie Mackenzie, Gordon McRorie, Peter Nelson, Shane O'Leary, Patrick Parfrey, Taylor Paris, Conor Trainor, DTH van der Merwe

Forwards - Tyler Ardron (captain), Kyle Baillie, Justin Blanchet, Hubert Buydens, Luke Campbell, Matt Heaton, Eric Howard, Jake Ilnicki, Cole Keith, Conor Keys, Evan Olmstead, Benoit Piffero, Andrew Quattrin, Lucas Rumball, Djustice Sears-Duru, Mike Sheppard, Matthew Tierney (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ken Ferris)