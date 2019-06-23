Carbonel guides France to second successive U-20 world title

The French won their first title on home soil last year and became the third team to secure successive victories in the tournament after England (2013-14) and New Zealand (2008-2011).

Australia, playing in their second final, were left to rue a poor kicking performance as they failed to convert first-half tries by Mark Nawaqanita and hooker Lachlan Lonergan.

They also missed two penalties in the second half in a game that had seven lead changes, with French hooker Theo Lauchaud and prop Alex Burin both crossing in the first half.

France held an 18-13 advantage at the break but Australia's Harry Wilson scored his side's third try to put the Junior Wallabies up 20-18.

Carbonel, who had been instrumental in France's campaign last year, then slotted two of four penalties, his final successful kick giving the French the 24-23 advantage.

"The scoreboard shows how close the match was," said Australia captain Fraser McReight.

"It was back-and-forth and just point after point from each team. Credit to France, they played really well but I am super gutted for my team.

"We really lifted the tempo in the second half but unfortunately that wasn't enough to get the job done."

South Africa beat hosts Argentina 41-16 to clinch third place while England finished fifth after a 45-26 win over Wales.

Six-times champions New Zealand beat Ireland 40-17 but their seventh-place finish was their lowest since the tournament began in 2008.

