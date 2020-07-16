Carter in, then out as wait for Blues debut goes on

WELLINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The wait for Dan Carter's Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former All Blacks flyhalf was withdrawn from the Auckland Blues bench for Saturday's clash with the Wellington Hurricanes due to calf tightness.

"He's pulled up a bit tight," Blues coach Leon MacDonald told reporters in Auckland. "It's nothing too major but we want to make sure we don't risk anything with Dan.

"With calves, if you get on top of them early, it can take a couple of days to come right, but if you're a little bit late it can be three to four weeks, so it makes sense just to look after him."

Carter's withdrawal means the full glare of the spotlight will be back on Beauden Barrett, who is returning to Wellington Regional Stadium for the first time since his move from the Hurricanes to the Blues.

Barrett will appear opposite younger brother Jordie at fullback, with MacDonald opting against pushing the two times World Player of the Year into the number 10 jersey.

"There was a lot of thought given to it," MacDonald said.

"He's quite happy playing good rugby at the back and enjoying his time there. That makes it an easier decision for us because Otere (Black) has been playing good rugby as well and the team is prospering because those two work well together."

Barrett's All Blacks team mate Dane Coles has returned for the Hurricanes after he missed last week's victory over the Otago Highlanders with a minor calf injury.

"He probably could have played last week," Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said. "He's had a bounce in his step all week and is dying to get back out there."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

