LIVE

Cardiff Blues - Leicester Tigers

Challenge Cup - 23 November 2019

Challenge Cup – Follow the Rugby match between Cardiff Blues and Leicester Tigers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 23 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Cardiff Blues and Leicester Tigers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cardiff Blues vs Leicester Tigers. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

