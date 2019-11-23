LIVE

London Irish - Bayonne

Challenge Cup - 23 November 2019

Challenge Cup – Follow the Rugby match between London Irish and Bayonne live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 23 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between London Irish and Bayonne? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for London Irish vs Bayonne. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

