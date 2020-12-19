Worcester Warriors - Ospreys

Follow the Challenge Cup live Rugby match between Worcester Warriors and Ospreys with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 December 2020.





Catch the latest Worcester Warriors and Ospreys news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Worcester Warriors and Ospreys. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

