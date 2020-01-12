Leinster
-
13:00
12/01/20
RDS Arena
Lyon
Tries
Conversions
Penalties
Drops
Tries
Conversions
Penalties
Drops
Tries
Conversions
Penalties
Drops
Champions Cup • Pool 1
Group Stage
avant-match

LIVE
Leinster - Lyon
Champions Cup - 12 January 2020

Champions Cup – Follow the Rugby match between Leinster and Lyon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 12 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


Have your say by voting on who will win between Leinster and Lyon? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Leinster vs Lyon. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.