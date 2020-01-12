LIVE

Northampton - Benetton Rugby Treviso

Champions Cup - 12 January 2020

Champions Cup – Follow the Rugby match between Northampton and Benetton Rugby Treviso live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 12 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Northampton and Benetton Rugby Treviso? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Rugby teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Northampton vs Benetton Rugby Treviso. Get all the latest on Rugby: fixtures, results and tables.

