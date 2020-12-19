Glasgow Warriors - Lyon

Follow the Champions Cup live Rugby match between Glasgow Warriors and Lyon with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 19 December 2020.





Catch the latest Glasgow Warriors and Lyon news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Glasgow Warriors and Lyon. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

