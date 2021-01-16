Watch
Rugby
European Cup
Fixtures - Results
Table
Best Scorers
Lyon
Postponed
0
-
0
13:00
16/01/21
Matmut Stadium Gerland
Glasgow Warriors
Tries
Conversions
Penalties
Drops
Tries
Conversions
Penalties
Drops
Tries
Conversions
Penalties
Drops
Champions Cup • Pool B
Group Stage
Preview
Stats
0
0
30
No comments for this event.
