Cardiff Rugby - Harlequins

Follow the Champions Cup live Rugby match between Cardiff Rugby and Harlequins with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 January 2022.





Catch the latest Cardiff Rugby and Harlequins news and find up to date Rugby standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Rugby fans can find the latest Rugby news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cardiff Rugby and Harlequins. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Rugby to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

