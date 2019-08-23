Cheika names Pocock in Australia's World Cup squad

Pocock has not featured in Wallabies gold since a test against Italy last November and he barely played Super Rugby this year while struggling with a problematic calf injury.

The 31-year-old will have only one warmup before the World Cup, a farewell test against Samoa on Sept. 7, to prove his body is still up to the rigours of test rugby.

Cheika also included veteran back Adam Ashley-Cooper for his fourth World Cup and rising 19-year-old back Jordan Petaia.

Squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese

Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, James O’Connor, Jordan Petaia, Matt Toomua, Nic White

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)