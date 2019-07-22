Cipriani left out of England's World Cup training camp in Italy

Cipriani was originally selected in Eddie Jones' 35-man training squad earlier this month but spent time away from the team to do specialised strength and conditioning work along with Bath duo Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson.

The 31-year-old Cipriani was named Premiership player of the year and RPA players' player last season but the last of his 16 England caps came in June 2018 tour of South Africa, where he made his first start for a decade.

Coach Eddie Jones has named a 38-man group for a 12-day heat camp in Treviso to help acclimatise players to conditions expected during the tournament in Japan.

Underhill and Watson will travel with the squad, while uncapped Harlequins centre Joe Marchant joins the group for the first time.

"Treviso is a hard yards camp with conditions similar to Tokyo," said Jones, who will eventually trim the group to 31 for the tournament in Japan in September and October.

"Team training will be about being adaptable and off the field enjoying each other's company.

"Selection is absolutely challenging, we have left some good players doing work at their clubs and they must be ready if called up."

England will play four World Cup warm-up games - home and away to Wales and home against Ireland and Italy - before heading to Japan.

England training squad

Forwards

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 85 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 37 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 27 caps)

George Kruis (Saracens, 32 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 58 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 71 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 59 caps)

Brad Shields (Wasps, 8 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 22 caps)

Jack Singleton (Saracens, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 41 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 53 caps)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 17 caps)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons/Sale Sharks, 13 caps)

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins, 72 caps)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 30 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 70 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps)

Piers Francis (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 40 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 45 caps)

Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps)

Ben Spencer (Saracens, 3 caps)

Ben Te’o (unattached, 18 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 32 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 85 caps) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)