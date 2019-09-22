Clinical Ireland see off Scots in Yokohama drizzle

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Top ranked Ireland put

aside their stuttering 2019 form with a clinical 27-3 victory

over their main Pool A rivals Scotland to open their World Cup

campaign in convincing style in Yokohama on Sunday.

Forwards James Ryan, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong all crossed

in the first 25 minutes and winger Andrew Conway secured the

bonus point with the fourth try in the second half.

Scotland, who had a single Greig Laidlaw penalty to show for

their efforts, tried to get their expansive running game going

but were hamstrung first by the Irish defence and then the

slippery conditions caused by a persistent drizzle.

There will be concern that injury-prone flyhalf Johnny

Sexton gave up the kicking duties early on, and over head

injuries to flanker Peter O'Mahony and centre Bundee Aki, but

the Irish will move on confidently to their next match against

hosts Japan.



