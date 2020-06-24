Rugby

Crusaders Barrett to have surgery, misses rest of NZ Super Rugby

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Canterbury Crusaders captain Scott Barrett is to undergo surgery on his foot and will miss the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa, the team said on Wednesday.

Barrett missed the Crusaders' opening fixture against the Wellington Hurricanes on Sunday after sustaining the injury a week earlier in an inter-squad match as the 10-times Super Rugby champions warmed up for the competition.

Hooker Codie Taylor will take over the captaincy.

Rugby

Fresh injury woe for All Blacks flanker Jacobson

A DAY AGO

There was no timeline on when Barrett might be able to play again, the Crusaders added.

The Crusaders have their first home match in the 10-week competition involving just New Zealand teams on Sunday when they host the Waikato Chiefs, who have lost their first two games.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Assistant coach Hammett to leave Highlanders

YESTERDAY AT 04:43
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

World Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup

7 MINUTES AGO
Rugby

Fresh injury woe for All Blacks flanker Jacobson

A DAY AGO
Rugby

US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

A DAY AGO
Rugby

Assistant coach Hammett to leave Highlanders

YESTERDAY AT 04:43

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

YESTERDAY AT 14:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Red Bull Friday pace was misleading

16/09/2017 AT 17:02
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Latvala retires from Rally Finland lead

29/07/2017 AT 14:42
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

21/06/2020 AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Emirates Cup

Walcott stars as Arsenal hit five against Benfica

29/07/2017 AT 10:45
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
Premier League

The Warm-Up: The axe falls on ‘Whispering’ Claude Puel

15/06/2017 AT 06:08
View more

What's On

Previous articleFresh injury woe for All Blacks flanker Jacobson
Next articleWorld Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup