Crusaders edge Hurricanes to set up Jaguares final

The Crusaders, champions for the last two years, were made to work hard for their win but will now host Argentina's Jaguares, who beat Australia's ACT Brumbies 39-7 on Friday, in their 14th final next weekend.

Winger Sevu Reece crossed twice for the home side but flyhalf Richie Mo'unga was again the standout performer for the Crusaders with a brilliant try and 15 points from the kicking tee.

Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape also grabbed a brace and the visitors also had tries from winger Ben Lam and scrumhalf TJ Perenara as they came within an ace of ending the Crusaders' 29-match unbeaten run at Christchurch Stadium. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Christian Radnedge)