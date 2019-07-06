Crusaders grind down Jaguares to win 10th Super Rugby title

It was also their third successive title under Scott Robertson, who became the first coach to guide a Super Rugby team to three consecutive championships.

Hooker Codie Taylor scored the only try for the home side, while flyhalf Richie Mo'unga added 14 points with the boot.

Joaquin Diaz Bonilla slotted a penalty for the Jaguares, who were playing their first Super Rugby final following a remarkable rise after only joining the southern hemisphere competition in 2016.