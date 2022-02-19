France have been handed a boost with the news that Jonathan Danty is fit to take his place in the squad ahead of the Round 3 clash with Scotland.

The La Rochelle centre started the opening game of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations against Italy but came off early in the second half with an ankle injury.

That forced him to miss the win over Ireland six days later, with Championship newcomer Yoram Moefana starting in his place.

Danty was not included in the initial 42-man squad named by Les Bleus for the trip to Scotland, but has since been added to the group in place of Clermont centre Tani Vili.

His return is particularly welcome with France now deprived of in-form winger Gabin Villière, who has suffered a fractured sinus.

Villière's injury leaves Fabien Galthié a little light of options out wide, and Danty's return could open up the possibility of shifting Gaël Fickou back to the wing.

Elsewhere in the 42-man squad, tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas makes his return to the squad, while Lyon centre Pierre-Louis Barassi also returns.

As well as Villière, France are also still without Matthieu Jalibert, who is struggling with a thigh injury.

With wins over Italy and Ireland, France lead the 2022 Guinness Six Nations but now head to Edinburgh to take on Scotland, the only team to beat them in both of the last two Championship campaigns.

France squad to take on Scotland:

Forwards: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Jérôme Rey (Lyon), Gaëtan Barlot (Castres), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Swan Rebbadj (Toulon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Bègles), Florent Vanverberghe (Castres), Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Alexandre Becognée (Montpellier), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Français).

Backs: Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Bègles), Léo Berdeu (Lyon), Antoine Hastoy (Pau), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Jules Favre (La Rochelle), Gaël Fickou (Racing), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Aymeric Luc (Toulon), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Donovan Taofifenua (Racing), Brice Dulin (La Rochelle), Melvyn Jaminet (Perpignan), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).

