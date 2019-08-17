Dazzling Nkosi seals victory for lacklustre Boks over Argentina

PRETORIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wing S'busiso Nkosi scored two excellent solo tries as much-changed South Africa survived a massive scare at home to see off Argentina with a 24-18 victory in their one-off test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked 14 points as the home side battled to open up the visitors’ defence in a scrappy World Cup warm-up clash that included numerous errors from both sides.

Argentina scored tries through lock Guido Petti and skipper Pablo Matera and might have had more were it not for poor handling at vital moments as they slipped to a ninth successive test defeat.

The Boks fielded a completely new starting XV from the one that thumped Argentina 46-13 in Salta the week before to lift the Rugby Championship. The South American side also came into the match with 10 changes, which no doubt contributed to the disjointed nature of the contest. (Reporting ; editing by Tony Lawrence)