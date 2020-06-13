Rugby

Eden Park sold out for Blues v Hurricanes - officials

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Starved of live sports action during the coronavirus shutdown, New Zealand rugby fans have snapped up tickets for the Auckland Blues match against the Wellington Hurricanes on Sunday, with officials putting up the 'full house' sign at Eden Park.

New Zealand's government lifted virtually all COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, allowing a 10-week competition for the country's five Super Rugby teams to begin this weekend without any limits on crowd sizes.

The Blues said that by 12 p.m. local (0000 GMT) on Saturday they had sold 43,000 tickets, the capacity set for the match, and there would be no gate sales on matchday.

Rugby

Rugby league-NRL asks reporter to have COVID test after player interview - report

2 HOURS AGO

Eden Park can usually seat up to about 50,000.

"It was only a few weeks ago that we were planning for a competition behind closed doors," Blues Chief Executive Andrew Hore said in a statement on Saturday.

"This will be a special occasion that everyone will remember and a celebration of what New Zealand has achieved as a nation to get to this stage."

'Super Rugby Aotearoa' begins later on Saturday with the Otago Highlanders hosting the Waikato Chiefs in Dunedin, with officials expecting a near-capacity crowd in excess of 20,000.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Rugby

New RA chairman keen on trans-Tasman Super competition

3 HOURS AGO
Rugby

RPA hits back at Premiership clubs as pay row escalates

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Rugby
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Rugby

Rugby league-NRL asks reporter to have COVID test after player interview - report

2 HOURS AGO
Rugby

New RA chairman keen on trans-Tasman Super competition

3 HOURS AGO
Rugby

RPA hits back at Premiership clubs as pay row escalates

11 HOURS AGO
Rugby

World champion Reinach joins Montpellier

19 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rugby

Owen Farrell ‘proud of England’ despite World Cup final defeat

00:00:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

Watch: Jubilant scenes in Johannesburg as South Africa win Rugby World Cup

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

'Crazy, amazing, mental' - Ben Spencer on last-minute England call up for final

00:04:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Rugby

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson pays Owen Farrell a visit in Japan

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
US Open

Superb Anderson reaches first Grand Slam final

08/09/2017 AT 19:05
Premier League

Lyon President: Lacazette stays put despite ‘very nice’ Arsenal offer

16/06/2017 AT 10:14
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

06/05/2020 AT 16:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Formula 1

Webber: Alonso could leave before end of year

27/03/2017 AT 17:08
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

How can Manchester United keep De Gea at Old Trafford?

13/02/2017 AT 08:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleRugby league-NRL asks reporter to have COVID test after player interview - report
Next articleSpurs were drained by last season's success, says Lloris