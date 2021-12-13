England's women's rugby team put on a show this autumn and star centre Emily Scarratt has urged all those who watched the Red Roses to try their hand at rugby in the coming months.

The Red Roses won four from four over the last month including two record victories over New Zealand, the reigning world champions.

The games, shown live on the BBC, saw unprecedented viewing figures with a million tuning into the third game, a 51-12 win over Canada.

At elite level England are flying, and for those who might never have picked up a rugby ball themselves, Scarratt believes that the Allianz Inner Warrior camps - a campaign to introduce women and girls to rugby for the first time, or to reintroduce them to the game after a break - are the perfect opportunity for budding rugby fans to give the sport a go.

"It's brilliant, it's been going for a few years now. I've been lucky enough over the previous years to get down to some and help out," said Scarratt, who was speaking about the Allianz Inner Warrior campaign, which is England Rugby's primary campaign to introduce women and girls to rugby for the first time, or to reintroduce them to the game after a break.

"Some of the stories you hear from the young girl to the 40-year-old mum of three who had never played rugby before and everything in between.

"It's an amazing opportunity for people to try rugby, whether that is because you want to go on and become the next Sarah Hunter playing for England or you want to do something different and step out of your comfort zone and want to socialise with new people and be more active. These camps are designed to welcome women and girls into rugby, with no judgement and no pressure.

"The reactions you get from those camps and days are amazing. I haven't seen anyone who hasn't had a brilliant day and didn't want to go back. They've made friends and had a new appreciation for rugby. Don't let the January weather put you off as you'll feel proud of yourself for embracing the fresh air. In every way, it's a great opportunity for people."

The next camps will be taking place in January between the 10th and the 23rd, the ideal opportunity for those who have indulged at Christmas to get back into shape according to Scarratt.

"Some of the camps coming up after Christmas are in that nice window when everyone wants to get back into activity and shift some of the turkey they have accumulated so it's a brilliant time and opportunity for people to get out there and try something new," added Scarratt, who is looking to shine a light on the 25,000 women who have attended Warrior Camps at community rugby clubs since Jan 2017, with many going on to join women's touch or contact rugby teams, while 4,000 women and girls engaged with rugby through Warrior Camps between May and September 2021, with a record 162 camps running in May and 116 over August and September.

"Take a friend, whatever it might be, just go and give it a try; you'll feel great for setting yourself a new challenge. Rugby, especially in the women's game, is untapped in how much people enjoy it. The other thing with rugby is there are so many forms of it. If you don't want to do the contact side of things, you can do touch or tag.

"Everyone thinks you just have to run into each other really hard but there is so much more to it than that. Sometimes it's not until people experience it that they realise that and understand that. There's a place for everybody."

Visit EnglandRugby.com/innerwarrior for more information and to find a Warrior Camp near you.

