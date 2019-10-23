Engine room warriors prepare to battle for the biggest prize

By Nick Mulvenney

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - It's not obligatory for a Rugby

World Cup-winning team to have an all-time great at lock but the

history of the tournament shows that it certainly doesn't hurt.

From Australia captain John Eales in 1999 to England skipper

Martin Johnson in 2003, the second-row enforcer has often played

an integral role in inspiring a team through the hard yards of

the latter stages of the tournament.

Leader, peacemaker and sometimes troublemaker, lineout

jumper, scrum pusher, maul setter and wrecker, the modern lock

forward can have a huge influence on a match.

The current generation of All Blacks have set the benchmark,

as they do in so many ways, with not one but two great locks in

their engine room.

On Saturday, Sam Whitelock will look to take another step

towards his third straight world title, while his second row

partner and former World Player of the Year Brodie Retallick is

gunning for his second winners' medal in Japan.

They go up against England's Maro Itoje, who at 24 has

already shown he might have the stuff to eventually become one

of the greats of the game.

It is in Sunday's second semi-final, however, where the role

of inspirational lock might be more evident with Wales captain

Alun Wyn Jones and Springbok warrior Eben Etzebeth going

head-to-head.

The world's most capped lock forward, the 34-year-old Jones

will lead Wales out on Sunday in his 142nd test looking to keep

alive his hopes of winning the one prize in international rugby

that has eluded him.

A three-times British and Irish Lions tourist - he is one of

the few Lions players to have played in test victories over all

three southern hemisphere powers - Jones won his third Grand

Slam with Wales this year.



UNBELIEVABLY TOUGH

He was named Six Nations Player of the Tournament and Wales

defence coach Shaun Edwards said, if anything, he was improving

with age.

"Alun Wyn's an incredible competitor, he's 6ft 6in, he's

fast," said the Englishman.

"He's unbelievably competitive and he's unbelievably tough.

He's a very, very brave person. He sets the example for

everybody.

"He's developed, I personally think now he's a better player

than he's ever been. Long may he continue to be. One of the best

players I've ever coached without a doubt."

Etzebeth is two inches taller and seven years younger but

has already won 83 caps and is hugely influential in the

Springboks side, according to team mate Faf de Klerk.

"Eben has so much experience, he's not an old guy, but he's

got so much experience, he's got so many caps behind him and

he's played with a lot of experienced guys," said the scrumhalf.

"In terms of mauling and scrumwise, he has a massive

influence on that and he is always a great contester in the

lineout. Great carrier, always gets us on the front foot."

De Klerk said Etzebeth was the guy he looked for if he felt

the team needed a bit of go-forward and someone who led by

example.

"He's like a go-to guy if you need someone to put their hand

up. He's always keen to work hard, he's also now working had on

taking high balls so he's becoming the complete player," he

added.

"So, to have a guy like that in the team is absolutely

amazing and I think for a lot of guys around him, he sets the

standard, so they need to keep up."



