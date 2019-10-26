England dominate New Zealand to make World Cup final

The result ended the All Blacks 18-match winning streak at the tournament after they were last beaten in the 2007 quarter-finals by France.

The 2003 champions rattled the All Blacks from the opening whistle with a Manu Tuilagi try in the second minute, setting the tone for the rest of the match as they put pressure on New Zealand's lineout and at the breakdown.

They played much of the game inside New Zealand's half and suffocated the All Blacks attack and will now meet the winner of Sunday's second semi-final between Wales and South Africa. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by xxxxxxx)