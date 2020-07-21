England face Samoa in 2021 Rugby League World Cup opener

July 21 (Reuters) - The 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off on Oct.

23 with hosts England taking on Samoa and champions Australia facing Fiji, organisers said.

New Zealand will begin their campaign against Lebanon and Jamaica will make their debut against Ireland the following day.

Rugby Rugby league-NZ Warriors keen on Sonny Bill after Wolfpack withdrawal 3 HOURS AGO

The 2021 edition marks the first time the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments take place together.

Australia's women begin the defence of their title against Cook Islands on Nov. 10 while the wheelchair event begins on Nov. 11 with Spain against Norway and England facing Australia. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Rugby Harlequins' Gustard seeks Lampard advice ahead of restart 3 HOURS AGO