England replace injured Shields with Dombrandt in training camp

Shields sustained the injury during England's 12-day heat camp in Treviso that is aimed at helping players acclimatise to conditions expected during this year's World Cup in Japan.

"Shields will undergo assessment in England to understand the extent of the injury ... Quins forward Dombrandt will fly out to Italy to join the squad later," the RFU said on Twitter.

England will play four World Cup warm-up games -- at home and away to Wales and at home against Ireland and Italy -- before heading to Japan where they kick off their campaign against Tonga on Sept. 22. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)