England's Daly wants to stay at Saracens

Saracens, winners of four Premiership titles and three European crowns in the past five years, were sanctioned last month for spending above the league's 7 million-pound ($9 million) salary cap and docked 105 points.

The club futures of England players, including captain Owen Farrell, lock Maro Itoje and Vunipola brothers Billy and Mako were thrown into doubt, with only George pledging to remain.

"I reckon I will stay, pretty similar to Jamie. I'm still in contract," versatile back Daly, who is currently on Six Nations duty, told British media.

"We have the rest of the season to sort it out. At the moment, I'm just thinking about the next couple of games with England and then when I get back to Saracens, we'll start talking about next year."

The 27-year-old Daly joined Saracens from Wasps last year.

"I didn't see this coming but I definitely don't have any regrets joining. The way that we train, the players there, the coaching staff -- it's an amazing club to be at," Daly said.

