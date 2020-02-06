England's Ludlam ready for 'war' with Scotland

England are aiming to avenge a 25-13 defeat by the Scots at the same venue two years ago when tempers flared following the pre-match warm up and players from both teams were involved in a scuffle near the tunnel.

England head coach Eddie Jones has told his players to expect more provocation but Ludlam, 24, said England will relish the challenge.

"They hate us and we hate them. There is no difference," Ludlam told the British media.

"It's just another place to go. It's going to be a war and it's something we're excited for.

"Personally I love that. I love being the team everyone is rooting against... people being against you has got a way of really revving you up."

England, who lost their opener to France, will be without winger Anthony Watson due to a calf injury. Jones will name his team later on Thursday.