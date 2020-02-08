England scrape to soggy 13-6 victory over Scotland

Rain and fierce winds whipped up by Storm Ciara made everything difficult and England, beaten by France in their opening game last week, limped to a 3-0 halftime lead as Owen Farrell landed one of his three penalty attempts. Adam Hastings levelled it at 3-3 soon after the restart but, after a ragged period with barely a pass going to hand or a kick where it was intended, England eventually forced their way through in the 70th minute through replacement Genge. Farrell converted, then settled the match with a penalty in the 77th minute and though Hastings replied soon afterwards, time ran out for the hosts, who have now lost two in a row after defeat in Dublin last week. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis)