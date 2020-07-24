England Sevens players in danger of losing RFU contracts

England Sevens players are in danger of losing their RFU contracts, potentially damaging Team GB's Olympic medal prospects next summer.

The RFU is facing losses of up to £107m because of the coronavirus pandemic and have informed both the men and women's teams that they may not get new deals when they expire this summer.

Rugby Sevens made its Olympic debut at Rio 2016, with Team GB's men winning silver and the women finishing fourth. Funding is due to expire on August 31 and some players have told the Telegraph that they have been told to find temporary new jobs.

England players made up a large portion of the two Team GB squads at Rio 2016 and the RFU has said it may not be able to keep funding the teams' participation in the World Sevens Series.

"We are having to make difficult decisions," an RFU statement said.

"To ensure we have a sustainable RFU we have announced a proposal to reduce the number of roles across the organisation.

"We have also advised our rugby sevens men's and women's players that we may not be able to renew their contracts when they expire over the summer."

Sportsbeat 2020

