England to face Australia, NZ, Argentina next year
OITA, Japan, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A day before they are due to face Australia in a Rugby World Cup quarter-final, England have announced they will play the Wallabies again in one of four 2020 November internationals at Twickenham.
England will open up against New Zealand on Nov. 7 and face Argentina, who they beat in the World Cup pool stage in Japan, a week later.
The third match will be against a Tier 2 nation, who are yet to be confirmed, before they sign off against Australia on Nov. 28.
