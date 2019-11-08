England to return to Japan for two tests in July

Eddie Jones' side, who finished runners-up to South Africa at the World Cup this month, will face Japan in Oita on July 4 and in Kobe on July 11.

However, England are likely to leave several of their first-choice players behind to ensure they stay within playing time guidelines.

"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," Jones, a former Japan coach, said in a statement. "The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year.

"The Japan national team have shown again how good a side they are with their performances during the World Cup and I know they will provide a great test for us in July."

England have played Japan twice before, beating them on both occasions, with the last match being a 35-15 win over the Brave Blossoms at Twickenham in November last year. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)