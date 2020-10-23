England’s fixture against the Barbarians on Sunday is cancelled after the RFU (Rugby Football Union) found 12 players had breached coronavirus rules.

The breach means that the Barbarians are left unable to field a team for the game, leading to the cancellation.

Rugby Solvency of Irish union, provinces hinges on return of fans - IRFU boss 2 HOURS AGO

Richard Wigglesworth, Chris Robshaw and Jackson Wray have taken to social media today, to issue apologies after being amongst the group of players to have broken the rules.

Wigglesworth tweeted that he was “embarrassed and beyond gutted” to have let down the team, whilst Robshaw promised that he will “learn from this mistake.”

In a statement, the governing body said, "As part of its ongoing investigation into a breach of the Covid code of conduct that took place on 21 October, the RFU has today discovered there was an earlier undisclosed breach that took place on 20 October when a number of Barbarians players left the hotel bubble without permission and without informing organisers about their whereabouts.

"The RFU has concluded that the players leaving their Covid-secure environment on 20 October without then isolating from the rest of the group on their return has resulted in the bubble environment being compromised, with the potential risk of Covid transmission from individuals outside the bubble to everyone in the Barbarians team and management.

Bill Sweeney the CEO of the RFU said he was "incredibly disappointed to be calling a halt to this fixture" and that he’s "frustrated and disappointed that the actions of a number of Barbarians players mean we no longer feel it is safe for the game to go ahead."

Barbarian’s FC voiced their disappointment, “we are extremely disappointed in the actions of the players involved”, they tweeted and “do not in any way condone their conduct”.

Rugby ENGLAND'S MATCH AGAINST BARBARIANS CANCELLED AFTER COVID-19 PROTOCOL BREACH -RUGBY FOOTBALL UNION 2 HOURS AGO